India’s crude steel output expected to rise 4-7% in FY24: Report

As India has entered its pre-election year in 2023, the government is likely to increase investments both at the state and central level. This includes a 33% increase in budgetary capital expenditure to Rs. 10 lakh crores for infrastructure, a capital outlay of Rs. 2.4 lakh crore for Indian Railways, and the announcement of 100 transport infrastructure projects. These initiatives bode well for domestic demand.

