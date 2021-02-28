India's crude steel output grows 7.6% to 10 MT in January: Report

"The production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 162.9 MT in January 2021, registering a 4.8 per cent increase compared to January 2020," the global industry body said in its latest report. China remained the global leader in production of steel in January, registering 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 90.2 MT during the month.

