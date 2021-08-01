OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's crude steel output up 21.4% at 9.4 MT in June: Worldsteel

India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association. The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

"The production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 167.9 MT on June 2021, an 11.6 per cent increase compared to June 2020, " the global industry body said in its latest report.

China remained the global leader in the production of steel in June, registering 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 93.9 MT during the month compared to 91.6 MT in the same month last year.

Japan's steel output increased to 8.1 MT from 5.6 MT in June 2020. The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.7 MT in June 2020.

While Russia's output in June was at 6.4 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.4 MT, and Iran 2.5 MT. Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.4 MT and 3.1 MT of crude steel respectively in June 2021.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum (REUTERS)

Tata's crude steel production grows 55% to 4.62 MT in Q1FY22 in India

1 min read . 04 Jul 2021
The Indian steel industry has been struggling with an inflow of cheap steel imports, as the global steel industry suffers a demand-supply mismatch. Photo: AFP<br />

India’s steel production falls 0.8% in September

1 min read . 08 Oct 2015
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout