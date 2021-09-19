NEW DELHI : India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage on Sunday breached the 80 Crores mark. The development followed two days after India achieved a new record by administering over 2.5 crore covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day on Friday. Union health minister Mansukh Mandavia also said that the government aims to achieve 100 crore cumulative vaccinations by October 10 this year.

More than 78.58 crore (78,58,15,125) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the union health ministry said in a statement. Further, more than 1.16 Crore doses (1,16,11,210) are in the pipeline and will be available shortly. More than 5.16 Cr (5,16,98,785) balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The union health ministry and NITI Aayog this week also launched a USAID-supported ‘City-to-City covid-19 Vaccination Learning Exchange (CoVLEx) initiative to build a global COVID-19 vaccination knowledge management platform and initiate an exchange of ideas and learnings on pandemic response. The CoVLEx platform will develop knowledge products such as an interactive web-based knowledge portal, Best Practices Compendium, and organize virtual forums for cities and countries to learn from each other’s experiences. The discussion topics will range from vaccine procurement, governance, digital innovations planning, and management, vaccine supply chain, communications and social mobilization, capacity building, adverse events following immunization, and monitoring and supervision.

“India’s vaccination drive has been emboldened in the recent months with up to 100 million vaccinations administered within two weeks in September. This result is a culmination of meticulous planning and joint efforts by the Centre and state government (s) on production, procurement, and supply of vaccines complemented with the technological advances such as CoWIN, etc. Government of India will wholeheartedly contribute and support in providing the knowledge and tools to other nations in accelerating their vaccination campaign," Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, union health ministry said. As part of the initiative, 15 Indian and global cities will initially participate with an aim to engage with more cities in the future.

Over 30,773 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 306 deaths. The recovery of 38,945 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,26,71,167. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%. The Active Caseload is presently 3,32,158. Active cases presently constitute 0.99% of the country's total Positive Cases, the union health ministry data showed. India has so far conducted over 55.23 Crores cumulative tests.

The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.97%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 20 days and below 5% for 103 consecutive days now, the government said.

