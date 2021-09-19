India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage breaches 80 crore mark

“India’s vaccination drive has been emboldened in the recent months with up to 100 million vaccinations administered within two weeks in September. This result is a culmination of meticulous planning and joint efforts by the Centre and state government (s) on production, procurement, and supply of vaccines complemented with the technological advances such as CoWIN, etc. Government of India will wholeheartedly contribute and support in providing the knowledge and tools to other nations in accelerating their vaccination campaign," Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, union health ministry said. As part of the initiative, 15 Indian and global cities will initially participate with an aim to engage with more cities in the future.