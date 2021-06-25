Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 31 crore

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 31 crore

35,90,555 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,664 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.
1 min read . 09:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • As the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 54.48 lakh (54,48,406) Covid vaccine doses were administered
  • Overall, 7,87,22,572 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 17,09,970 have received their second dose

India's vaccination has crossed 31 crore mark, as per a provisional report till 7 pm on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said here.

According to the report, the total count was 31,43,72,466, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 54.48 lakh (54,48,406) Covid vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

Of the total 54,48,406, 35,90,555 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,664 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Overall, 7,87,22,572 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 17,09,970 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the health ministry added.

"Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," the ministry added.

