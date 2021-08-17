Over 56 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, adding, nearly 50 lakh jabs were given on Tuesday alone.

As per the official figures, on the 214 day of the vaccination drive, a total of 49,48,965 vaccine doses were administered in the span of 24 hours. As many as 37,13,567 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 12,35,398 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine. A total of 56,00,94,581 jabs have been given so far.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

As per the official release, 27,45,272 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,33,586 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,66,57,465have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

