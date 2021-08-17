India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 56 crore-mark

As per the official release, 27,45,272 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 5,33,586 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,66,57,465have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.