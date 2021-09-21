As many as 68,26,132 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 82 crore (82,57,80,128), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 33,43,93,211 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 6,46,03,335 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 15,28,73,231 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 7,07,25,092 have got both the doses.

As on day-249 of the vaccination drive, a total of 40,27,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 27,98,827 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

