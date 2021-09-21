India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 82 crore mark: Centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cumulatively, 33,43,93,211 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first Covid vaccine dose and a total of 6,46,03,335 have received their second dose
As many as 68,26,132 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 82 crore (82,57,80,128), said the Union health ministry.
Cumulatively, 33,43,93,211 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 6,46,03,335 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
In the age group 45-59, a total of 15,28,73,231 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 7,07,25,092 have got both the doses.
As on day-249 of the vaccination drive, a total of 40,27,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 27,98,827 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.