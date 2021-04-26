New Delhi: Setting a new record, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore today, the Union Health Ministry said.

The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on January 16, completed its 100 days on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

Eight states - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra -- account for 58.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

3,52,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658.

Ten states -- including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan --report 74.5 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.