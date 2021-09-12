OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 73.82 crore: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports. 

With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The ministry stated, "Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.

India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative covid count to 3,32,36,921, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. y. In the last 24 hours, 20,487 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala only.

Presently, there are 3,84,921 active cases in the country.

According to the ministry, a total of 338 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,42,655 in the country.

 

