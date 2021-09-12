India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 73.82 crore: Govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 crore
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports.
With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
The ministry stated, "Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.
The ministry stated, "Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative covid count to 3,32,36,921, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. y. In the last 24 hours, 20,487 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala only.
India recorded 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative covid count to 3,32,36,921, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. y. In the last 24 hours, 20,487 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala only.
Presently, there are 3,84,921 active cases in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Presently, there are 3,84,921 active cases in the country.
According to the ministry, a total of 338 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,42,655 in the country.
According to the ministry, a total of 338 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,42,655 in the country.