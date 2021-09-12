India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 73.82 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, the ministry informed in a press statement.

The ministry stated, "Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.

As per an official release, mentioning the fact that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry stated, "More than 72.21 crores (72,21,17,085) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 57 lakh doses (57,56,240) are in the pipeline," it added.

The ministry further stated, "More than 5.16 crore (5,16,66,835) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

The recovery of 34,848 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,09,345.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%. The active caseload is presently 3, 84, 921. Active cases presently constitute 1.16% of the country's total positive cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,30,125tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.18 Cr (54,18,05,829) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.17% remains less than 3% for the last 79 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.87%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 13 days and below 5% for 96 consecutive days now.

