India’s cumulative covid-19 coverage neared 108 crores on Friday. More than 15.54 Crores (15,54,54,451) balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the union health ministry said in a statement.

More than 116.50 crore (1,16,50,39,765) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the government said.

India’s covid-19 curve continues to be reporting an average of 12000 to 14000 cases per day. At least 12,729 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,48,922. Active cases presently constitute 0.43% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 42 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 32 days and below 3% for 67 consecutive days now, the government data showed.

The recovery of 12,165 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,24,959. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%, the union health ministry said.

