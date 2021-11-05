The Active Caseload is presently at 1,48,922. Active cases presently constitute 0.43% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 42 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 32 days and below 3% for 67 consecutive days now, the government data showed.