NEW DELHI : While India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 109 crores on Sunday, over 15.77 crore doses are still available with the states, union health ministry data showed.

The government in a statement said that more than 116.58 crore (1,16,58,27,955) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

“More than 15.77 Cr (15,77,70,771) balance and unutilized covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," union health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile over 10,853 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,44,845 which is lowest in 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. India has so far conducted over 61.48 Crores (61,48,85,747) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.28% remains less than 2% for the last 44 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.18%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 34 days and below 3% for 69 consecutive days now.

The recovery of 12,432 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,49,900.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24% which is highest since March 2020.

Even though the coronavirus cases seem to go downsides, public health experts amidst the ongoing festival season, have cautioned that cases may rise in case of non adherence of covid appropriate behaviour.

“We expect a rise after about 2 weeks. 35% of the population has been double vaccinated. Lot of people have only a single dose, which is not enough protection. Not many people are wearing masks or following social distancing norms and that is a cause for concern. Also, needed to do testing in adequate number, which has dropped. We need to sensitize people about responsible behaviour," said Professor N K Ganguly, President, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

