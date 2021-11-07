India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination nears 109 crore

“We expect a rise after about 2 weeks. 35% of the population has been double vaccinated. Lot of people have only a single dose, which is not enough protection. Not many people are wearing masks or following social distancing norms and that is a cause for concern. Also, needed to do testing in adequate number, which has dropped. We need to sensitize people about responsible behaviour," said Professor N K Ganguly, President, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).