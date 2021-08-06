OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 50 crore-mark

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage on Friday crossed 50 crore milestone.

More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the union health ministry said in a statement.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore cumulative doses of covid-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

“India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The new phase of universalization of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

