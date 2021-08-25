Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the country has crossed 60 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. The Union Health Ministry said today that over 58.07 crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been provided to States and Union Territories.

"More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, 51,48,970 doses are in the pipeline," a statement issued by the ministry read.

The health ministry also said that over 3.62 crore (3,62,24,601) balance and unutilised coronavirus vaccine shots are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The new phase of universalisation of coronavirus vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the countrywide vaccination campaign, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in India to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, the country registered 37,593 fresh cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 new infections. According to the Union Health Ministry, 648 new fatalities pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758.

The total caseload in India touched 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active Covid-19 cases. Active cases now account for less than 1% of the total infections and is currently at 0.99%. Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in a day. With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 97.67%.

