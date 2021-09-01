India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 66-crore mark, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against Covid. 66 crore Covid doses administered," the ministry tweeted.

India administered more than 1 crore Covid vaccine doses on Tuesday. “This feat has been achieved twice in last 5 days," the ministry said in a statement issued earlier in the day.

“With the administration of 1,33,18,718 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 65.41 Cr (65,41,13,508) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 69,06,357 sessions," the ministry added.

In a separate statement, the health minister also informed that more than 64.51 crore (64,51,07,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 5.21 crore (5,21,37,660) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, it said. The Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

