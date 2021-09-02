India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crossed 67-crore mark on Thursday. "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against Covid-19. 67 crore Covid vaccine doses administered," Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre said that more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose vaccine and 16% have got both.

In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.

On ramping up of daily vaccinations, he said 18.38 crore doses were given in August during which 59.29 lakh doses were administered daily. The average daily vaccination in the last seven days of August has been 80.27 lakh.

"That's a huge achievement and would not have been possible without very effective and optimal participation of all healthcare workers, state governments and Union Territory administrations," Bhushan said.

More than one crore vaccinations were administered on August 27 and 31.

The number of vaccine doses administered daily has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June and further to 43.41 lakh in July, according to the data shared by the ministry.

In Sikkim, 36% of the eligible population have been administered the second dose, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli it is 18% and in Himachal Pradesh it's 32%.

Besides, in Tripura, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, the Lakshwadeep and Mizoram, over 85% of the population have been administered the first dose.

Bhushan said that 99% of the healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccine while 84% of the eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

He said 100% of the frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 80% of them have been given the second dose. "Besides, 16% of India's adult population have been fully vaccinated which means they have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54% have been administered at least one dose," the Union health secretary said.

(With inputs from PTI)

