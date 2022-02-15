Covid-19: India's cumulative vaccine coverage has reached nearly 174 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. More than 37 lakh (37,69,847) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

So far, more than 1.79 crore (1,79,58,242) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

In the wake of third wave due to Omicron, India began administering precaution dose of vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

