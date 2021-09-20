More than 81 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered across the country since the beginning of the inoculation drive across the country. These vaccinations have been conducted across 72,621 sites, consisting 69,433 government-run and 3,188 private vaccination centres.

As per the CoWIN dashboard, more than 81.73 crore doses have been given - 60.97 crore were given as the first dose, while 20.75 crore doses were administered as the second dose.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh is leading the tally with 9.57 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, followed by Maharashtra at 7.43 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 5.82 crore, Gujarat at 5.71 crore, and Rajasthan at 5.37 crore.

Last 10 crore doses took only 11 days, informed Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The country took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the health ministry.

India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7.

India saw 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nation's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,34,78,419. The active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days. The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent.

A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A total of 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days, it said. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

