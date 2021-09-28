NEW DELHI : India has crossed the 87 crore mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage with over 1 crore doses being administered in a single day for the fifth time.

“Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time," Mansukh Mandavia, union health minister, tweeted on Monday.

More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre and through direct state procurement category. More than 42.83 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the government said in a statement. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 20,000 daily new cases after 201 days. At least 18,795 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently 2,92,206, which is the lowest in 192 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.87% of the country's total positive cases, government data showed.

Weekly positivity rate at 1.88% remains less than 3% for the last 95 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.42%. Daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 29 days and below 5% for 112 consecutive days now, the government said.

The recovery of 26,030 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,58,002. India’s recovery rate stands at 97.81%. Recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.