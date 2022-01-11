The Union Ministry of Health Affairs on Tuesday said that India's Covid-19 vaccination drive had crossed 153.70 crore mark.

76 lakh doses had been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The country had also administered more than 18 lakh 'precaution doses' till Tuesday.

The official statement also mentioned that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, 2021 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February, 2021.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May 2021.

India started administering vaccine doses to the age group of 15-17 years from 3 Janary 2022 and the ‘precautionary dose’, as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to three vulnerable groups- Healthcare workers, Frontline workers and co-morbid people above the age of 60 , from 10 January 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!