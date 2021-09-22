India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 83 crore landmark milestone (83,33,46,676) today, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. More than 64 lakh (64,98,274) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the central government was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the vaccination drive, the central government is procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

According to the health ministry, more than 80.13 cr vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Further, 48 lakh doses (48,00,000) are in the pipeline. More than 4.52 crore (4,52,07,660) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

