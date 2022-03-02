NEW DELHI : India has administered nearly 178 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The ministry said over 2.02 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries which includes Health Care Workers (HWCs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and people above the age of 60 years.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the government statement said and added, “The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight."

According to the union health ministry, at least 96.46 crore individuals have received the first dose, while 79.50 crore people have been inoculated with second dose. More than 2.02 crore people have received precaution dose as on 411th day of COVID-19 mega vaccination drive across the country.

As per the government, India has sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“As on Wednesday, more than 177.70 crore (1,77,70,82,070) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 14.45 Cr (14,45,44,751) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," stated the union health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 7,554 new covid-19 cases and 14,123 recovered cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!