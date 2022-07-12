India's current account deficit is predicted to reach $105 billion this fiscal year, or 3 percent of the GDP, primarily as a result of the country's steadily growing trade deficit. Bank of America (BofA) Securities updated its current account deficit (CAD) prediction for this fiscal year upward by 0.4 percentage points in the report released on July 12.

From $24.3 billion in May, the trade gap grew to a new high of $25.6 billion in June. On a quarterly basis, the difference widened 122.8 percent to $70.33 billion in the June quarter from $31.43 billion in the same quarter in 2022. The study claimed that BofA's CAD estimate needs to be reviewed in light of the trade deficit's ongoing expansion.

"Although we continue to see Brent at $105 a barrel in 2022, higher non-oil, non-gold imports and lower exports are now likely to push CAD to 3 percent at $105 billion, up from 2.6 per cent of GDP or $90 billion projected earlier," BofA Securities analysts said in the report.

Although the delta wave produced an extremely low trade deficit in Q1 FY22, they warned that increasing imports of gold and oil in FY23 have so far resulted in a dramatic rise in the trade deficit. From $95.54 billion in the same quarter last year, total exports increased 22.1 percent to $116.66 billion in the June quarter. Over the same time period, total imports increased 47.3 percent, from $126.97 billion to $186.99 billion.

Due to the fatal second wave of the pandemic, this resulted in a trade gap of $70.33 billion, 123.8 percent more than $31.43 billion in Q1 FY22. Oil exports increased by 88.1 percent in the first quarter to $24.25 billion, while non-oil exports only increased by 11.8 percent to $92.42 billion. Due mostly to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the oil cartel Opec's decision to reduce supplies before the conflict, oil imports increased by 94.3 percent to $60.06 billion.

The report predicted the Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit at $45 billion or 1.3 percent of GDP in FY23 and stated that the report should review the capital account surplus due to ongoing FPI outflows. According to the firm, Brent crude oil will average $105 per barrel in 2022, and more non-oil, non-gold imports and weaker exports will likely cause the Canadian dollar to rise.

The report stated that the recent decline in global commodity prices is a significant risk to watch out for on the opposite side of the slowing global growth, which will also represent a downside risk to the estimate of services exports. BofA Securities decreased the prediction for the capital account (BoP) surplus from above $75 billion to $60 billion, citing the ongoing FPI outflows, which have reached $17 billion so far in 2022.

Even while some inflows of FPI debt are anticipated, especially in light of the RBI's recently announced initiatives to increase foreign flows, inflows of FPI stock continue to appear elusive given the overall climate of low risk. The report stated that as a result, we now anticipate overall FPI outflows of $10 billion in FY23.

(With PTI inputs)