India's current account deficit likely to touch $105 billion this fiscal: Report. 12 Jul 2022, 09:42 PM IST
India's current account deficit is predicted to reach $105 billion this fiscal year, or 3 percent of the GDP.
India's current account deficit is predicted to reach $105 billion this fiscal year, or 3 percent of the GDP, primarily as a result of the country's steadily growing trade deficit. Bank of America (BofA) Securities updated its current account deficit (CAD) prediction for this fiscal year upward by 0.4 percentage points in the report released on July 12.