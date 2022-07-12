India’s current account deficit likely to touch $105 billion this fiscal: Report

Due to the fatal second wave of the pandemic, this resulted in a trade gap of $70.33 billion, 123.8 percent more than $31.43 billion in Q1 FY22. Oil exports increased by 88.1 percent in the first quarter to $24.25 billion, while non-oil exports only increased by 11.8 percent to $92.42 billion. Due mostly to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the oil cartel Opec's decision to reduce supplies before the conflict, oil imports increased by 94.3 percent to $60.06 billion.