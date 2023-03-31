Current account deficit shrinks in Q3 as trade balance improves1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:18 AM IST
CAD narrowed to $18.2 billion in the December quarter of FY23 against a deficit of $30.9 billion in the preceding three months, showed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.
Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) in the December quarter shrank to 2.2% of gross domestic product from 3.7% in the September quarter, primarily due to a narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts.
