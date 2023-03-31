Current account deficit shrinks in Q3 as trade balance improves

According to RBI, net external commercial borrowings recorded an outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3FY23, compared with an outflow of $400 million a year ago. Non-resident deposits showed net inflows of $2.6 billion, as against net inflows of $1.3 billion in Q3FY22. That apart, there was an accretion of foreign exchange reserves, on a balance of payments basis, of $11.1 billion in the quarter ended 31 December, compared with an accretion of $500 million in the year earlier.