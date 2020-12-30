India's current account surplus at 2.4% in September quarter

India ’s current account surplus narrowed to 2.4% of GDP in September quarter ($15.5 billion) compared to 3.8% of GDP in June quarter ($19.2 billion) on account of rising merchandise trade deficit. This is the third consecutive quarter that the country has seen a current account surplus as coronavirus pandemic squeezed domestic economic activity and crimped imports.

Data released by Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed merchandise trade deficit moderated to $14.8 billion in Q2 from $10.8 billion in the preceding quarter.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, improved sequentially by 12% to $ 20.4 billion in Q2 2020-21. Net services receipts also increased sequentially primarily on the back of higher net earnings from computer services. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded robust inflow of $24.6 billion in September quarter as compared with an outflow of $0.8 billion in Q1.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ratings said she expects the current account surplus to decline substantially to under $5 billion in second half (October-March) of FY21 as the domestic recovery strengthens. “The emergence of logistical challenges and fresh restrictions that have been imposed in some major trading partners to ward off rising covid-19 infections have interrupted the improvement in exports in Q3 of FY21.

We expect a tempered revival in exports in Q4 FY21 that would remain prone to hiccups to covid-related restrictions in the trading partners. ICRA continues to expect India’s current account balance to post a surplus of $35-40 billion or around 1.5% of GDP in FY2021," she added.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said current account balance could turn negative in Q4 depending on the pace of economic recovery. “Presently the trade deficit has been widening with oil prices exerting some pressure. An increase in demand for raw material imports which go with an industrial recovery will widen the trade deficit and hence lower the current account surplus," he added.

India’s outbound shipments contracted for the second consecutive month in November as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer demand in its largest markets in Europe. The volume of world merchandise trade will decline 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021, according to WTO projections. In April, the trade body had said that global merchandise trade would drop 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic.

