India's current account surplus at 2.4% in September quarter

India’s outbound shipments contracted for the second consecutive month in November as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer demand in its largest markets in Europe. The volume of world merchandise trade will decline 9.2% in 2020, followed by a 7.2% rise in 2021, according to WTO projections. In April, the trade body had said that global merchandise trade would drop 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic.