Former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya on Sunday said that India’s current vaccination rate was simply not good enough. He said the country needs to achieve daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs.

"India's current vaccination rate of 3 to 4 million per day is simply not good enough. We need to up our game to achieve daily rate of at least 5 to 6 million jabs. Not clear whether the cause is hesitation or insufficient production," Arvind Panagariya said.

Union Health Ministry said that more than 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through all sources. A further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline, it added.

Of the over 38.60 crore doses, more than 37.16 crore doses, including wastages, have been consumed, as per data available at 8 AM on Sunday, the ministry said.

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territory governments as well as private hospitals for inoculation, it further added.

As per Health Ministry data, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 37.60 crore till 7 AM on Sunday. "A total of 37,60,32,586 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,33,797 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 AM today. 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total vaccines doses administered, 1,02,47,862 doses have been used for first shots to healthcare workers, whereas 74,02,098 doses have been used as second dose to them.

A total of 1,76,64,075 frontline workers have received their first dose, while 98,91,050 have received the full regimen of two doses.

In the age group 18-44 years, 11,18,19,570 have got the first jab, whereas 37,01,692 have got the second dose. In 45-59 age group, 9,33,66,230 doses have been used for first shot, and 2,35,53,988 for the second one.

In people over 60 years of age, 7,00,73,761 have received their first dose, while 2,83,12,260 have got their second dose.

