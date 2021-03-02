India's current positivity rate suggests Covid pandemic is under control: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said at the current overall case positivity rate of 5.11% suggest the Covid-19 pandemic is close to being under control.

In a routing press briefing today, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "According to World Health Organisation, if 140 tests per million are being conducted per day and case positivity rate is at 5% or below, it means the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. We are very close to that mark at 5.11% overall case positivity." India has recorded 113 COVID-19 deaths per million and conducted 1,57,684 tests per million population, he added.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country, the health ministry added that although certain states are witnessing surge in active virus infections, India's active cases less than 2%, recoveries over 97%.

"We have deputed central teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab. We are monitoring Haryana also," Bhushan informed. He also said two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- account for 75% of the total active COVID-19 cases.

However, health ministry also cautioned about not taking the virus lightly after the vaccination programme has started. "Public compliance for COVID appropriate behaviour cannot be diluted. Please avoid large gatherings, parties, weddings etc. These could be super spreading events," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

The ministry also shared stats on the mega vaccination programme's next phase which started on Monday. "From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities given 1st dose of COVID vaccine," Bhushan informed.

More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities & people with above 60 years of age, Bhushan added.

Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination, said RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.

As many as 12,286 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active cases and 1,07,98,921 recoveries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via