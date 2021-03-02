India's current positivity rate suggests Covid pandemic is under control: Govt

In a routing press briefing today, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "According to World Health Organisation, if 140 tests per million are being conducted per day and case positivity rate is at 5% or below, it means the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. We are very close to that mark at 5.11% overall case positivity." India has recorded 113 COVID-19 deaths per million and conducted 1,57,684 tests per million population, he added.

