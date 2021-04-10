New Delhi: India’s daily average covid-19 case count neared the 1.5 lakh on Saturday, highest ever since the pandemic hit the country.

According to the union health ministry data, 1,45,384 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the daily infections, with 82.82% of the new cases being reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993, followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases, and Uttar Pradesh with 9,587 new cases, the health ministry data showed.

India’s total active caseload has reached 10,46,631. It now comprises 7.93% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23% of the total active caseload of the country. Ten districts account for 45.65% of the total active cases in the country.

Daily deaths also continue to show an upward trend. At least 794 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed. Ten states account for 86.78% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (301). Chhattisgarh follows with 91 daily deaths.

Several states are ramping up their capacities expecting the surge to put pressure on the health infrastructure.

Rajasthan that had controlled the pandemic in initial days but recorded a surge once again. "There is a rise in admission of covid-19 cases not only in Rajasthan but across all states. Despite the recent rise in numbers, only 15-20% of the covid-19 treatment capacity is presently being utilised. We currently have ample of beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula and other facilities available along with adequate arrangements of medicine and medical staff," Sudhir Bhandari, principal, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur, said.

The second wave has displayed a sharper spike in cases as compared to the first wave. “As more people are hospitalized, we are seeing more critically ill people who need intubation. Naturally, the demand for ventilators is rising. At Aakash Healthcare, the number of patients needing ventilator support has gone up by 20% in the past two weeks. We currently have ventilators but the way COVID is rising we will soon run out of our capacity," said Aashish Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash Healthcare.

Meanwhile, 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,75,410 sessions in India, as per today's provisional report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via