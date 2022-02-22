OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's daily Covid cases decline to 13,405; tally surges to 4.28 crore
Listen to this article

India sees a further decline in its daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The country reported 13,405 new coronavirus cases, taking the total virus tally to 42,851,929, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily coronavirus case shave continued to remain below 20,000-mark for the past 53 days. The active cases dipped to 1,81,075, while the death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days. India reported 16,764 coronavirus infections on December 30 last year.

The active cases comprise 0.42% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24% while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.98%. A total of 76.12 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which 10,84,247 tests happened on Monday.

On vaccination frond, India has administered a total of 175.83 crore of doses to date. More than 32 lakh (32,03,706) vaccine Doses were administered yesterday. Cumulatively, 96.15vcrore people have been administered with a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas 77.71 crore people in the country have received both the shots, as per the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout