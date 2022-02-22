India sees a further decline in its daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The country reported 13,405 new coronavirus cases , taking the total virus tally to 42,851,929, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily coronavirus case shave continued to remain below 20,000-mark for the past 53 days. The active cases dipped to 1,81,075, while the death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days. India reported 16,764 coronavirus infections on December 30 last year.

The active cases comprise 0.42% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24% while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.98%. A total of 76.12 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which 10,84,247 tests happened on Monday.

On vaccination frond, India has administered a total of 175.83 crore of doses to date. More than 32 lakh (32,03,706) vaccine Doses were administered yesterday. Cumulatively, 96.15vcrore people have been administered with a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas 77.71 crore people in the country have received both the shots, as per the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!