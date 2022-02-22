India's daily Covid cases decline to 13,405; tally surges to 4.28 crore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India sees a further decline in its daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The country reported 13,405 new coronavirus cases, taking the total virus tally to 42,851,929, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily coronavirus case shave continued to remain below 20,000-mark for the past 53 days. The active cases dipped to 1,81,075, while the death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days. India reported 16,764 coronavirus infections on December 30 last year.

The active cases comprise 0.42% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24% while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.98%. A total of 76.12 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which 10,84,247 tests happened on Monday.

On vaccination frond, India has administered a total of 175.83 crore of doses to date. More than 32 lakh (32,03,706) vaccine Doses were administered yesterday. Cumulatively, 96.15vcrore people have been administered with a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whereas 77.71 crore people in the country have received both the shots, as per the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health.

