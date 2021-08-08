India's Covid cases scale up in 24 hrs, daily deaths decline to 491

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 09:43 AM ISTLivemint
India's Covid-19 updates: An increase of 442 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27%. It has been less than 3 % for the last 12 days
India witnessed a single-day rise of 39,070 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 31,934,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
The active cases in the country have declined to 4,06,822 and comprises 1.27% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.39%, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.