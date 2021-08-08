India's Covid cases scale up in 24 hrs, daily deaths decline to 491

India witnessed a single-day rise of 39,070 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 31,934,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The active cases in the country have declined to 4,06,822 and comprises 1.27% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.39%, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 442 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The ministry also said that 17,22,221 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 to 48,00,39,185.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27%. It has been less than 3 % for the last 12 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38%, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 50.68 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

