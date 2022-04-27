India's daily Covid cases surge by 17% as it reports 2,927 new infections

India's daily Covid cases surge by 17% as it reports 2,927 new infections1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Covid -19 pandemic: With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 43,065,496 including 16,279 active cases
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid -19 pandemic: With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 43,065,496 including 16,279 active cases
India reports a 17% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the daily health bulletins, India added 2,927 fresh cases in a day. yesterday, India logged 2,483 Covid cases.
India reports a 17% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the daily health bulletins, India added 2,927 fresh cases in a day. yesterday, India logged 2,483 Covid cases.
With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 43,065,496 including 16,279 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 643 new active cases were recorded on April 27. The active cases account for 0.04% of the total cases.
With the new infections, the total cases in the country have gone up to 43,065,496 including 16,279 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 643 new active cases were recorded on April 27. The active cases account for 0.04% of the total cases.
The Health Ministry also informed that as many as 2,252 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 4,25,25, 563. India's recovery rate from Covid-19 is currently at 98.75%.
The Health Ministry also informed that as many as 2,252 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries to 4,25,25, 563. India's recovery rate from Covid-19 is currently at 98.75%.
A total of 32 deaths were reported due to Covid in a day. Overall, the fatalities count has surged to 5,23,654. The national capital Delhi reported 1,204 new Covid cases and one fatality. The city's positivity rate has surged to 4.64%.
A total of 32 deaths were reported due to Covid in a day. Overall, the fatalities count has surged to 5,23,654. The national capital Delhi reported 1,204 new Covid cases and one fatality. The city's positivity rate has surged to 4.64%.
Tamil Nadu logged 72 cases of coronavirus, pushing the caseload to 34,53,679. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 153 new Covid infections, including 102 in Mumbai alone. The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and the death toll reached 1,47,838.
Tamil Nadu logged 72 cases of coronavirus, pushing the caseload to 34,53,679. On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 153 new Covid infections, including 102 in Mumbai alone. The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,078 and the death toll reached 1,47,838.
Furthermore, the government data said that 83.59 crore total Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far of which 5.05 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In these figures, a daily positivity rate of 0.58% was observed in the country whereas the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%.
Furthermore, the government data said that 83.59 crore total Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far of which 5.05 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In these figures, a daily positivity rate of 0.58% was observed in the country whereas the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%.
On the vaccination front, as many as 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive. Yesterday, India's drug regulator granted restricted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.
On the vaccination front, as many as 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive. Yesterday, India's drug regulator granted restricted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.
The DCGI has also granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D for an additional dose of 3mg with a two-jab inoculation schedule 28 days apart for those aged above 12 years.
The DCGI has also granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D for an additional dose of 3mg with a two-jab inoculation schedule 28 days apart for those aged above 12 years.
ZyCoV-D is, currently, approved for a 2mg three-dose vaccination schedule.
ZyCoV-D is, currently, approved for a 2mg three-dose vaccination schedule.