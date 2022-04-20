This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248 with 1,547 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
India on Wednesday reported 2,067 COVID infections taking the active tally of cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. The states that are reported most cases are ed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.49% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.38%, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,13,248 with 1,547 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.
A total of 83.29 cr tests were conducted so far, and 4,21,183 tests were done in the last 24 hours.
Centre on Wednesday upraised Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram owing to the rising number of COVID cases and also directed them to remain vigilant as these states are witnessing a sharp surge.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
