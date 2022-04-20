India on Wednesday reported 2,067 COVID infections taking the active tally of cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said. The states that are reported most cases are ed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}