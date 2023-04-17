India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k-mark with 9,111 new cases in 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:56 AM IST
- Covid-19 update: The count of active cases now comprises 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
India has registered a single-day rise of 9,111 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 60,313, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
