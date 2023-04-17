Home / News / India /  India's daily Covid tally drops below 10k-mark with 9,111 new cases in 24 hours
India has registered a single-day rise of 9,111 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 60,313, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.48 crore (44,827,226), it showed.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 44,23,57,72, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

