India on Sunday reported over 2,593 Covid cases, and with that, the active tally touched 15873, and the total tally reached 4,30,57,545, Health Ministry data showed. On Saturday, a total of 2,527 new coronavirus infections were reported.

Meanwhile, with 44 new COVID-related fatalities being reported on Saturday, the death toll reached 522193.

The total number of tests done during the previous day stands at 4,36,532.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 187.6 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.