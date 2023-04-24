India has reported a huge downfall in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 7,178 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This drop comes a day after the country reported 10,112 infections yesterday. The active cases in the country dropped to 65,683 from 67,806.

The death toll in the country increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.

With the uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in Covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection).

Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also written to eight states, witnessing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan emphasized that the pandemic was far from over and that controlling the spread of infection was crucial.

The health secretary instructed the states to closely monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) trends, increase testing, submit more samples for genome sequencing, and promote precautionary doses.