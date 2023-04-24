India's daily Covid tally sees huge drop, 7,178 cases recorded in 24 hrs1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM IST
- The active cases in the country dropped to 65,683 from 67,806.
India has reported a huge downfall in daily Covid-19 cases as the country logged 7,178 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This drop comes a day after the country reported 10,112 infections yesterday. The active cases in the country dropped to 65,683 from 67,806.
