India’s dairy business set to grow to ₹30 trillion by 2027: NDDB1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 05:49 PM IST
The government is committed provide a boost to dairy cooperatives in association with National Dairy Development Board
The government is committed provide a boost to dairy cooperatives in association with National Dairy Development Board
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: India’s dairy business is set to grow to ₹30 trillion by 2027, as the Union government takes steps to boost dairy cooperatives, Meenesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), said on Tuesday.