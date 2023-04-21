Digital divide: India-UK FTA faces data flow rift1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:16 PM IST
In the negotiations on the deal, the UK has demanded free cross-border data flow and a ban on data localization. The UK opposes India’s demand for mandatory transfer of source codes, algorithms and encryption keys.
NEW DELHI : India’s insistence on data localization is a “major stumbling block" to a planned free trade agreement with the UK, a report tabled in House of Commons said on Friday, signalling continuing differences on cross-border data flow issues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×