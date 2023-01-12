Home / News / India / India's Dec palm oil imports jump 96% y/y; soyoil drops: Trade body
India's Dec palm oil imports jump 96% y/y; soyoil drops: Trade body
2 min read.04:56 PM ISTRajendra Jadhav, Reuters
India's palm oil imports in December surged 96% from a year earlier to a record high for the month as palm oil's hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India said
MUMBAI :India's palm oil imports in December surged 96% from a year earlier to a record high for the month as palm oil's hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, a trade body said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :India's palm oil imports in December surged 96% from a year earlier to a record high for the month as palm oil's hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, a trade body said.
Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm oil buyer, would help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia cut their inventories and support benchmark palm oil prices.
Higher imports by India, the world's biggest palm oil buyer, would help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia cut their inventories and support benchmark palm oil prices.
India's palm oil imports reached 1.1 million tonnes last month, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's palm oil imports reached 1.1 million tonnes last month, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The imports for December were 2.8% lower than November purchases of 1.14 million tonnes and compare with an all-time high of 1.26 million tonnes in September 2021.
The imports for December were 2.8% lower than November purchases of 1.14 million tonnes and compare with an all-time high of 1.26 million tonnes in September 2021.
India's palm oil imports usually moderate during winter months as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperatures.
India's palm oil imports usually moderate during winter months as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperatures.
In the December quarter, India's palm oil imports were unusually high as Indonesia was aggressively selling, which widened palm oil's discount to rival soyoil, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the December quarter, India's palm oil imports were unusually high as Indonesia was aggressively selling, which widened palm oil's discount to rival soyoil, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For December shipments, buyers mostly placed orders in November, when palm oil was as high as $460 per tonne cheaper than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.
For December shipments, buyers mostly placed orders in November, when palm oil was as high as $460 per tonne cheaper than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.
India's palm oil imports for the December quarter jumped 17% from the September quarter to a record 3.13 million tonnes, according to SEA data.