India's Dec palm oil imports jump 96% y/y; soyoil drops: Trade body

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST

Rajendra Jadhav, Reuters

India's palm oil imports in December surged 96% from a year earlier to a record high for the month as palm oil's hefty discount to rival edible oils led refiners to raise purchases during the seasonally weak winter period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India said