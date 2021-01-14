OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's December palm oil imports jump 4% on duty cut, trade body says
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg

India's December palm oil imports jump 4% on duty cut, trade body says

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 02:46 PM IST Rajendra Jadhav , Reuters

India's palm oil imports rose 4% to 770,392 tonnes in December from a year earlier, as reduction in the import tax prompted refiners to increase purchases of the edible oil, while soyoil imports doubled

MUMBAI : India's palm oil imports rose 4% in December from a year earlier, as reduction in the import tax prompted refiners to increase purchases of the edible oil, while soyoil imports doubled, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The country imported 770,392 tonnes of palm oil last month, while soyoil imports stood at 322,809 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg

India's December palm oil imports jump 4% on duty cut, trade body says

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 18, 2012 shows Howard Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, delivering his speech at the Starbucks Partner Family Forum in Beijing. - China's President Xi Jinping asked former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz to help promote relations between Washington and Beijing, state media reported on January 14, 2021, in a rare missive to a foreign business figure. (Photo by LIU JIN / AFP)

China's Xi asks former Starbucks chairman to promote US-China trade cooperation

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
A health worker prepares to give the Covid-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian health workers receive China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
CPI-based inflation hit an 18-month low of 2.19% in December as food prices continued to slide. Wholesale price inflation too decelerated to an right-month low. Photo: Mint

Wholesale price inflation falls to 1.22% in December

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

India in late November slashed the import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%, as New Delhi tried to bring down rising food prices.

"This reduction of duty on CPO has encouraged larger import of palm oil," the SEA said.

The country's sunflower oil imports jumped 19% to 234,960 tonnes in December, it added.

India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils including soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

Palm oil imports could fall in January as prices have jumped to a 10-year high, a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.

"Demand has been moderating because of higher prices," the dealer added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout